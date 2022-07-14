Niagara County saw 168 new COVID-19 cases reported from July 6 to Wednesday, according to the Niagara County Department of Health. There were 147 new cases reported in the county over the previous seven days (June 29 to July 6).
One new Covid-related death was also reported between July 6 and Wednesday, raising the number of Niagara County’s Covid deaths to 597.
The percentage of available hospital beds in the county also held steady. Eastern Niagara Hospital is at 53%, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is at 40% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital is at 33%.
The public is also encouraged to visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york for further information. This site contains state, regional and county data on positive cases, fatalities, hospitalizations and vaccinations, along with various demographic breakdowns and the individual school district dashboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.