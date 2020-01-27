The Niagara County District Attorney says her office will expand the scope of an investigation into the source of politically charged robocalls while also acknowledging plans to take a closer look at the distribution of campaign mailers that do not identify their source.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek confirmed Friday that her office will honor a written request by Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, for a review of a pair of anonymous robocalls that targeted him during last year's election.
"I did receive it and I told him we will investigate his claims and he will be contacted by an investigator by Monday," Wojtaszek said.
Virtuoso contends that the automated telephone messages, which were critical of his work as a county lawmaker, did not follow Federal Communications Commission standards which require a portion of any robocall to include a disclosure of the source behind their creation and distribution. In addition, Virtuoso questions the funding source for the calls, noting that whoever paid for their creation and distribution should be required to document the expenditures on campaign filings as required under state election laws.
Virtuoso, who faced Republican candidate David Zajack in last year's election, said the calls in his race criticized his record as a lawmaker, suggesting that he missed meetings and spent the bulk of his time in Las Vegas instead of addressing issues in his home district. They did not include a "paid by" source as required by the FCC.
Virtuoso's request followed reports that Wojtaszek has agreed to open a special investigation file into a series of robocalls that were made to residents in Lewiston, North Tonawanda and other parts of the county last week. Those calls targeted newly appointed Legislature Chairman Rebecca Wydysh and her Republican colleagues, criticizing them for failing to do more to prevent a former state senate aide who was accused in a high-profile sexual harassment case of getting a job in the county's employment and training office.
Wojtaszek agreed to have investigators from her office probe those calls after receiving a letter requesting an inquiry from the legislature's Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda.
"If she's going to investigate one, investigate them all. Why pick one?" Virtuoso said.
Virtuoso has also asked Wojtaszek to investigate a pair of anonymous mailers that attacked his credibility and did not contain a marker identifying their source.
While it is not against state board of elections rules to distribute political mailers without a "paid for by" stamp, Virtuoso again noted that funds spent on campaign mailers of this type should be documented on mandatory filings submitted by candidates or political parties to the state board of elections.
Virtuoso has been a longtime critic of what he has previously described as "mystery" money and the distribution of anonymous robocalls and mailers during local election campaigns.
"Nobody knows where this stuff comes from," he said.
Wojtaszek noted that her office does not typically investigate matters related to potential election law violations, but it can refer any findings to the New York State Attorney's Office.
"It is important to preserve the integrity of campaign literature and they should play by the rules of transparency," she said.
Wydysh said she generally does not have an issue with robocalls, noting that they have been used as part of Republican campaigns in the past. She said the issue with the latest round of calls targeting her and other GOP lawmakers was the source, which was identified on some of the calls as an organization called "Niagara County Professional Women’s Club."
An internet search turned up no such organization and Wydysh said it does not appear to be a legitimate group.
"I've looked myself. I can't find anywhere that this organization exists," she said.
Wydysh indicated that when she has used robocalls to promote her own election campaigns in the past she has always identified the source.
"No one is taking credit for this and it doesn't seem like it was done in a proper manner so that needs to be looked into," Wydysh said.
The robocalls targeting Wydysh and other Republicans focused on the county's recent provisional hiring of Glenn Aronow, a longtime GOP supporter who was accused of sexual harassment by a co-worker while he worked in the state Senate Majority office in 2008. The case was ultimately settled and Aronow was not charged or convicted of any wrongdoing.
In a 2018 interview with the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, Aronow said he did nothing wrong and wished he had done more to fight the claims. He indicated at the time that political forces weighed on his decision to settle the case, saying if he refused to settle, the Senate Majority would have tried to saddle him with the cost of damages and attorney fees.
The robocalls questioned what kind of "message" Wydysh and other Republicans were sending to county employees and the public by allowing Aronow to serve as the county's senior employment and training coordinator.
Wydysh noted that the county adheres to all New York state guidelines for employment as well as sexual harassment training and stressed that county lawmakers played no role in the hiring process for the position in question. She said she does not know Aronow and that lawmakers had no advance knowledge of his being hired for the position which was filled through the civil service process.
"This was not something that the legislature voted on," she said. "This was a civil service position that was acted upon by that department head."
In an interview with the Buffalo News earlier this week, Wydysh indicated that, as a survivor of both sexual assault and sexual harassment herself, she takes exception to suggestions that she is not sensitive to issues like sexual harassment.
While speaking with the Niagara Gazette, she acknowledged that she has been the victim of abuse in the past and said her critics are wrong to suggest she is not sensitive to the issue.
"I completely understand the journey of a woman who has dealt with that situation," she said.
