County deemed 'Storm Ready'

Niagara County has been deemed “StormReady” by the National Weather Service according to Jonathan Schultz, emergency services director. NWS officials visited the county’s Public Safety building on Tuesday to present the designation.
“We have had our fair share of weather events in recent years, from snowstorms to rains and flooding to damaging high winds, so receiving this designation sends a message that our team and our community are prepared for what comes our way,” Schultz said.
According to NWS, about 98% of all federally declared disasters are weather related, leading to approximately 500 deaths per year and nearly $15 billion in damage. The StormReady program helps arm communities with communication and safety skills to save lives and property, before, during and after weather events.
To be officially StormReady, a community must:
— Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.
— Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.
— Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally.
— Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars.
— Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
“Being storm ready starts with preparedness, which means we focus on our training and our planning to make sure we can tackle adverse weather events, even though you can’t predict the future,” Schultz said. “This includes the release of our Prepare Niagara smartphone app last summer to keep the community informed and help them plan ahead as well. It takes all of us in the community working together to really be storm ready.”
The Prepare Niagara app is available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store at no cost.
