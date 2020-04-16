An employee of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office dispatch center has tested positive for COVID-19.
Acting Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti confirmed the positive test involving the employee on Thursday.
The employee had an exposure outside of his job during off-duty hours and continued working in the dispatch center, Filicetti said. The employee was notified later in the week of the possible exposure and continued working tin the dispatch center but was not showing any symptoms at that time.
The employee and the sheriff's office were following guidance from the New York State Department of Health and CDC regarding safety practices for critical workers who may have been exposed to a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, according to Filicetti.
On April 9, 2020, new directives were issued to all dispatch employees requiring cloth masks, provided by the sheriff’s office, to be worn while working in the dispatch denter.
On Friday, during the course of self-monitoring, the employee discovered a fever and was taken off work by a physician at that time. The employee was later tested and the positive result was revealed on Thursday.
Once the employee was displaying COVID-like symptoms, the employee's work area was thoroughly sanitized, as it is a station utilized by employees on each shift, Filicetti said. No other employees had worked in that station from the time the employee left the shift and the extra sanitization occurred, Filicetti said.
The sheriff’s office has partnered with the Niagara County Health Department to ensure that testing is available to any staff member showing symptoms and was specifically consulted regarding this employee once it was determined that a possible exposure had occurred.
This is the third employee of the Sheriff’s Office to test positive for COVID-19.
Since the start of this pandemic, a total of 14 employees have been tested.
The employee remains at home and is recovering with minor symptoms, Filicetti said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.