Members of the Lockport Police Union executive board say, "at this time," they don't feel they have enough information to agree to consolidating dispatch with the county sheriff's office, Union President Kevin Lucinski announced Wednesday.
Luckinski's announcement followed the Niagara County Legislature's decision on Tuesday to approve a resolution offering a separate frequency at no additional cost to Lockport with the condition that the city and the union come to a formal agreement. Lucinski said Sheriff James Voutour has said six new employees would be required for Lockport to have its own frequency. He said the union wants to know how the county is going to pay for the increase in personnel.
"We still have a lot of questions based on the county's ability to pay for this," Lucinski said.
County Manager Rick Updegrove said the county is currently developing the 2020 budget and needed to know if the city would be able to obtain a Memorandum of Understanding with the union to properly plan how to pay for such a change. He added that the county can find a way to pay for the agreement.
Updegrove again noted that the legislature is not going to interfere with the city's relationship with the police union.
When asked about the union's concerns over financing, Mayor Michelle Roman said: "I had not heard that from them." She last spoke with the union on Monday about dispatch consolidation.
Fourth Ward Alderman David Wohleben, the Republican candidate for mayor, said he was disappointed the union is not supportive of consolidation and doesn't understand members' concern about how it would be financed.
"If the county says they are going to finance, they are going to finance it," Wohleben said.
He added that, with the language in the county legislature resolutions, the city must formally come to an agreement with the union. As a result, he said "the Hickory Club will make the decision and not the elected officials of Lockport."
Even though the county isn't charging the city for a separate frequency, the city police department would have to pay around $150,000 to switch over the department's technology to join the sheriff dispatching, according to Lucinski.
Lucinski did not close the door to consolidation, noting right now the union is not comfortable with it.
"We are still talking with the mayor ... nothing is dead in the water," Lucinski said.
The Lockport Police Department's 911 call center is down to one working phone line, after the other two lines failed. Earlier this year, the common council had been considering a contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc. to replace the equipment and provide five years of network and support services for $280,000, but the proposal was tabled amid the consolidation talks.
