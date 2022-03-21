The Niagara County Facade Program has been launched to encourage renovation of commercial building exteriors along main streets, commercial corridors and business districts.
The program, administered by the county Center for Economic Development, provides matching grants up to $50,000 for renovation work. Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses, property owners and building tenants with landlord approval. Applicants must have owned or leased the building prior to January 2020 and the owner must be current on property taxes.
Applications will be accepted until May 6. For more information contact the Center for Economic Development at 716-278-8750 or info@NiagaraCountyBusiness.com.
The county allocated $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the facade program.
