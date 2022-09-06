The Niagara County Department of Health is preparing to distribute its stock of the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine. Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are geared towards combating the omicron variant of the virus as well as its sub-variants.
Tracy Fricano Chalmers, director of public health planning and emergency preparedness, said the county has already received 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 300 pre-ordered doses of the Moderna vaccine should be received by Friday.
To begin administering the updated vaccines, Fricano Chalmers said, the county largely only needs the New York State Department of Health to update its standing orders for registration and the computer program it uses for registration and tracking of vaccinations, and these actions are expected later this week.
“If everything goes well, then we will be able to administer this weekend,” she said.
The county already has a Covid vaccination clinic lined up for Saturday and Sunday at the Lewiston Peach Festival.
Fricano Chalmers said the county's distribution method for the updated Covid vaccines will be the same as always.
“We’ll still be working with our community partners, the health equity community task force and our school districts,” she said. “We will be doing clinics in the same format as we did before. They will usually be held in the afternoon or evening so that there’s more availability for people to attend.”
Other county vaccination clinics have been organized at Cataract Elementary School in Niagara Falls on Sept. 14 and the Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. A clinic will be held at Orleans / Niagara BOCES on a date yet to be determined. While walk-ins are welcome at the county clinics, Fricano Chalmers said appointments are preferred.
Pharmacies and other private providers should also be in the process of receiving updated vaccines, she added.
According to Fricano Chalmers, the updated Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have two components: one half is intended to fight the original BA.1 version of COVID-19, and the other half is intended to protect against the newest versions of the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are currently the most contagious.
“It’s more like the flu vaccine,” she said. “They predict what it’s going to be like every year, what strains are going to circulate, and they modify and tailor the vaccine to the strains that they think are going to offer better protection. This vaccine follows that same guideline.”
The updated vaccines can be received by anyone aged 12 years and older as long as they’ve already received full vaccination or a booster at least two months ago. Both versions can also be received by anyone who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine.
