The Niagara County Legislature has allocated an additional $2.2 million dollars to the Niagara County Façade Program, which provides matching grants up to $50,000 for eligible business owners to rejuvenate their property and improve business districts across the county.
The increased funding is due to popular demand, according to Legislator Rich Andres, chair of the economic development committee.
The county originally committed $3 million to the program and since its announcement in March more than 200 businesses "from every corner" of the county have applied for a grant, Andres said last week.
“The Legislature recognized that the number of quality projects would exceed our initial funding allocation, so we decided to add more funding to the pot rather than have to reject some very worthwhile projects," he said.
First-round applications were due on May 6. Evaluation of them by the county Center for Economic Development is ongoing. Those that are selected for funding should receive a letter around June 1, commissioner Michael Casale said.
