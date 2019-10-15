County files lawsuit over Green Light law

Citing concerns about potential voter fraud, the Niagara County Legislature on Tuesday filed its long-planned lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new state law that gives driver's licenses to immigrants who are in the country illegally.
Since its passage in June, the so-called Green Light Law has been criticized by county clerks throughout the state, who say it forces them to violate federal immigration law. The state law allows non-citizens to obtain driver's licenses that can be used for identification, and bars non-citizens' records from being shared with a federal agency for the purpose of enforcing immigration law.
But Niagara County legislators and top officials argue their lawsuit is necessary because the law empowers non-citizens to register to vote.
Potential voters need only provide a driver's license or non-driver ID in order to register to voter, according to a state Board of Election spokesman.
"The Green Light Law is an avenue to allow voting by non-United States citizens," County Attorney Claude Joerg said.
Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns filed a federal lawsuit against the state in July, seeking to overturn the law on the grounds that it violates federal immigration law.
Unlike Erie County's suit, Joerg said Niagara's complaint could be addressed by changes in the law that would still allow immigrants who are here illegally to obtain driver's licenses. For one, Joerg said, the state could direct Department of Motor Vehicles offices not to give undocumented immigrants an opportunity to register to vote when they obtain their driver's licenses.
Joerg also said the law's record-shielding provision would prevent county election commissioners from enforcing voting laws, because information about a registrant's illegal status could not be shared with law enforcement without an order from a federal district court judge.
“It’d be fine with me if the state wanted to correct the deficiencies in the law," Joerg said. "We know undocumented people drive their cars on the road every day. The thrust of this lawsuit is these people should not be voting in our elections.”
Joerg also pointed to voter registration issues in California, where immigrants living in the U.S. illegally have been able to obtain licenses since 2013.
An audit of California's Department of Motor Vehicles in 2018 found errors in about 23,000 voter registrations and 77,000 cases of double registration. However, the audit covered the four-month period immediately after the state implemented a new automated voter registration system.
"If it was just one, that would be too many," Joerg said.
The legislature in August unanimously approved a resolution directing the county to file a legal challenge to the new law in state court. The suit names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Motor Vehicles Commission Mark J.F. Schroeder as defendants.
Legislature chairman Keith McNall said by signing the bill into law, Cuomo created "a loophole for illegals to gain the right to vote."
"We are not going to sit idly by while Mr. Cuomo and his downstate allies attack the integrity of our elections," McNall said in a statement.
The state law's legislative sponsor, Sen. Luis Sepúlveda (D-Bronx), reportedly admitted the law could be abused during a June hearing in Albany. "Theoretically, they could have the ability to vote,” Sepúlveda said.
However, supporters of the law say anyone who wants to commit voter fraud easily can under current law, but that instances are rare. In lieu of a DMV or social security number, one could provide other documentation, such as a utility bill, paycheck or bank statement, to register to vote.
"The process relies on the honesty of the applicant. They check a box claiming they are eligible and sign a sworn statement," said BOE spokesman John Conklin.
Lying on the statement is a felony offense, punishable by up to four years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines, according to Conklin.
Supporters also argue the law will generate revenue for the state and improve road safety for all drivers.
Sepúlveda cited a Fiscal Policy Institute report that found the law would generate $57 million in new government revenues. That same report estimated 265,000 undocumented immigrants would obtain licenses under the law, including 11,000 in western and northern New York.
"For many New Yorkers who cannot access public transportation and need to drive, a routine traffic stop can lead to something much worse than a ticket; it can lead to deportation. That’s why restoring equal access to driver’s licenses for all New Yorkers is not controversial, it is a necessity," Sepúlveda said.
Local representatives have a much different view of the law.
"While middle-class New Yorkers struggle to pay their bills, put food on the table for their families, and send their kids to college, Albany Democrats have once again chosen to prioritize illegal aliens and those who have broken our laws by passing the most radical, pro-illegal legislation in the nation," Sen. Rob Ortt said after the bill's passage.
James, the attoney general, has opined the law is constitutional and vowed to defend it in court.
“The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver’s licenses," she said in a statement. "If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it.”
