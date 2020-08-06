Niagara County is sending a portion of its Bridge Commission allocation to Wilson to help pay for a pair of shoreline protection projects.
The Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, a state initiative to provide funding for projects that increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development, will provide 95% of the funding for approved projects, and the host municipalities are required to come up with the remaining 5%.
In the town of Wilson, officials identified three uses for REDI funding: shoreline bolstering projects at Sunset Island and Roosevelt Beach and repairs to the town's water tower. The three projects would cost a total of $1.7 million and REDI funding will cover about $1.6 million.
Of the required $85,500 in 5% matching funds, the town has set aside $63,870.
Earlier this week, the Niagara County Legislature approved, by a 9-5 vote, granting $10,500 of Niagara Falls Bridge Commission funds to the Town of Wilson for its match on the two shoreline protection projects. Another approved resolution provided $19,838 for matching funds that will go toward repairing the Townline Pier in the village.
Debate during the legislature's business meeting centered around concerns about using Bridge Commission funding for infrastructure projects.
Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said Bridge Commission funds are supposed to be used for enhancing the business community, and he worried that approving the roughly $30,000 appropriation would nearly wipe out the remaining funds.
"We shouldn't be using this money for this purpose. It's going to open up a can of worms if we start doing this," he said.
Virtuoso added that with the bridges to Canada being closed until October there will not be much money in the fund next year.
Legislator David Godfrey, R-Wilson, said he believes the projects in Wilson are worthy and asked how the legislature could decline to help, since 95% of the funding is already guaranteed.
"These projects are very important to mitigating the issues relating to the high water levels in Lake Ontario and the subsequent flooding," Godfrey said, adding that it's hard for him to justify approving funding for a project like the Lock Tenders monument in Lockport but not an infrastructure project that if not done could cause serious injuries.
Virtuoso said he wasn't opposed to funding the Wilson projects, but he would rather see the funding come from a different source.
According to Kevin Schuler, the county public information officer, the Town of Newfane's Olcott Harbor Breakwater Project and 18 business and professional associations throughout the county received funding this year through the Bridge Commission funds.
