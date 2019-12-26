ALBANY — If recreational marijuana sales and mobile sports betting are authorized in New York, county governments say they want a slice of the revenue that would be generated.
Both types of transactions are already permitted in states near New York, one of the main arguments expected to be made by proponents in 2020 as New York seeks to come up with new spigots of revenue to help close a $6 billion budget gap.
The New York State Association of Counties, the voice for county governents at the statehouse, has taken no formal position on the legalization of cannabis.
But if weed sales get the green light in the legislative session beginning next month, the organization wants counties to be able to apply their local sales taxes to the transactions while also allowing county taxes on any businesses licensed to cultivate marijuana.
NYSAC's legislative platform for 2020 also includes an expansion of the state's bottle and can redemption law to include glass containers for liquor, wine and iced tea drinks.
Removing glass containers would improve the quality of the recycling stream, NYSAC argues. "Glass is diffcult for municipalities to recycle because when it breaks it contaminates other recyclables and wrecks the machinery in processing plants," the assocation said in its position paper.
The state's budget gap is driven in part by increased spending for Medicaid, a health insurance program for low-income and disabled people. More than 6 million New Yorkers are covered by Medicaid.
NYSAC's director, Stephen Acquario, said the association will be in a better position to respond to county governments' funding concerns for the health program once the state's fiscal plan takes shape.
"We will manage through this fiscal crisis and re-emerge as a strong state," Acquario said.
As for the potential of mobile sports betting, he noted there are indications some New Yorkers are already traveling to New Jersey to place wagers there.
Acquario also emphasized the importance of a five-year transportation capital plan expected to emerge in the coming year, because the funding will be crucial to counties as they strive to maintain roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
One initiative quickly embraced by NYSAC concerns Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to craft a strategy for bringing high-speed rail to New York.
"It's very important to connect upstate and all local economies, whether you are in Niagara Falls, Buffalo or all the way to Long Island," Acquario said, suggesting fast trains out of New York City could turbo-charge upstate tourism promotion efforts.
NYSAC's 2020 agenda also urges a resolution to the ongoing gaming compact dispute between the state and the Seneca Nation tribe, suggesting that county governments being impacted now be held harmless through interim payments from the state.
The assocation's rural affairs platform calls for a statewide dairy supplement price system as well as the promotion of milk consumption in schools. It also recommends greater state support for regional offices of Cornell Extension's programs that have been resources for farmers.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI Newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
