The Niagara County Legislature this week awarded another $44,500 in grants to local non-profit organizations from the Community Partnership Fund.
The fund is a set-aside portion of the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. A similar round of grants were awarded in August.
The latest recipients are:
— Knights of Columbus, North Tonawanda, $4,500 to add televisions for public events at the organization's building.
— Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization Program, Niagara Falls, $5,000 for improvements at Gill Creek Park including a memorial garden and remembrance walk.
— St. Joseph's Outreach, Niagara Falls, $500 to establish a personal hygiene program.
— Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial Commission, $1,500 to replace a vandalized ornamental bench in Hyde Park and install a new security system.
— Niagara Falls Junior Youth Association, $1,000 for uniforms, safety equipment, music rights, and youth competition entrance fees.
— Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, Niagara Falls, $1,000 toward gymnasium renovation.
— Pendleton Community & Business Association, $1,500 for various projects.
— Pendleton Veterans Association, $1,000 for various projects.
— Pendleton Lions Club, $1,000 for various projects.
— Pendleton Seniors, $1,000 for various projects.
— Pendleton Historical Society, $1,000 for various projects.
— Pendleton Food Pantry, $1,000 for various projects.
— Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company, North Tonawanda, $1,000 for various projects.
— Inter-Community Services Inc., Ransomville, $4,000 to cover rental costs at a new location.
— Cub Scouts of America Pack 829, Youngstown, $2,000 to support pack initiatives and offset the costs of educational materials, equipment purchases, pack activities and uniforms.
— Boy Scouts of America Troop 829, Youngstown, $3,000 to support camperships for needy scouts, equipment purchases, troop activities and trips, and Eagle Scout projects.
— American Legion Post 830, Ransomville, $1,000 toward daily operational expenses.
— Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company, $1,000 toward a new ambulance with turnout gear and air packs.
— The Historical Association of Lewiston Inc., $1,000 for programs, projects and community events.
— Newfane Business Association, $2,500 to help offset costs of its recent Newfane Community Day event.
— Boy Scouts of America Troop 833, Niagara-Wheatfield, $2,000 to help pay for camperships for needy scouts, equipment purchases, troop activities and trips, and Eagle Scout projects.
— Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, Niagara Falls, $6,000 for concrete decorative planters.
— Greater Niagara Ballet Company, Niagara Falls, $1,000 toward safe transportation for members and the company's music curriculum.
