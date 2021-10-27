NEWFANE — The Niagara County Department of Public Works will begin surveying Ewings Road, from Jacques Road to Route 78, this week. The survey, conducted by Popli Design Group, will assist county in-house engineers in designing and preparing bid documents to resurface the road in the near future, according to county Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler.
Affected property owners were to receive a letter about the survey work. Anyone who has questions about it may call Public Works at (716) 439-7250.
