ALBANY — Drug overdose deaths surged in the first year of the pandemic — a time when inadequate staffing at county government agencies was already impairing the ability to deal with the addiction crisis, health experts said Wednesday.
"Our small rural counties are desperately in need of clinicians and support staff to do the work that we do," Suzanne Lavigne, director of the Franklin County Community Services agency, told a state Senate panel.
She and other experts cited new federal data showing that New York experienced a 31% surge in overdose deaths last year from 2019 levels.
Meanwhile, as the need for public health prevention services increased last year due to the onset of the pandemic, local health departments were struggling from having seen their workforces decrease over the past decade, said Sarah Ravenhall, director of the state Association of County Health Officials.
Ravenhall cited national research from the de Beaumont Foundation indicating public health departments need an 80% increase in staff "just to meet basic health requirements."
She said many rural counties have local health departments staffed with just five to 10 employees. They have been trying to keep up with their regular public health prevention programs at the same time they have had a role in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
"Staffing is at a critical low within local health departments and funding is needed to hire specialists to reach those who need prevention services," Ravenhall said.
The push to allocate more resources to help county governments deal with opioid addiction comes after state Attorney General Letitia James oversaw settlement agreements with pharmaceutical companies that were sued for their role in a national wave of fatal overdoses linked to the easy availability of powerful painkillers.
Lawmakers passed legislation, backed by James, that ensures those settlement funds will be distributed to the local governments that have been on the front lines in responding to the need for addiction treatment. New York is expected to reap an estimated $2 billion in settlement money.
Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Kingston, said even as the addiction crisis worsened in her district, critical services needed by addicts shut down. That has caused many families to have to travel long distances to find treatment services for relatives in the grips of an addiction crisis, she said, noting: “100% percent of our mental health and detox beds in our community are gone today."
Commenting on Hinchey's concerns, John Coppola, director of the state Association of Addiction Services and Professionals, said: "When you consider the fact that we're dealing with less services, how completely unacceptable is that?"
Without the availability of Naloxone, a product that has been used to reverse drug overdoses, Coppola said, the number of opioid fatalities across New York would be "staggering." As it was, the state recorded more than 5,000 overdose deaths last year.
Coppola also lamented that government data for overdose fatalities is not rapidly tracked in a way that could improve prevention efforts, contrasting that slowness with the continuous updating of statistics for COVD-19 infections.
He also contended lawmakers should formulate a long-term strategy for addressing treatment funding needs, recommending they "not be seduced" by proposals for shifting money into programs for short intervals.
Addiction services programs, he said, are hopeful the Hochul administration will offer more money to deal with the wave of addiction. Taking issue with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Coppola said, "We did not get a single budget from him where there was a noticeable commitment of state funding.”
An advocate for treatment services, Stephanie Marquesano, of Ardsley, Westchester County, said the overlap in the overdose crisis with the pandemic has resulted in a "watershed moment."
"The acceleration in overdoses, suicides and alcohol-related deaths is staggering," said Marquesano, founder of the Harris Project, a grassroots effort launched in memory of her son, Harris, who died from an accidental overdose at the age of 19.
Existing services are so overwhelmed or out of reach for those who need them, she said, that "people die or become incarcerated in the process" while hoping to get help, Marquesano said.
"We should not be satisfied with the way things are," she added.
