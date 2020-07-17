Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said he's pleased with the progress shown in the fight against COVID-19 in Niagara County.
"I think compared to the rest of the country and a lot of the state, I'm very pleased with the progress we've made in a fairly short period of time with the novel coronavirus, something brand new," Stapleton said.
On Friday, Niagara County officials reported the death of an 86-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. They also reported an additional five new cases bringing the to-date total to 1,373 and 44 active cases.
Stapleton said that the public's cooperation with the necessary measures, such as social distancing, wearing face masks and proper sanitizing, is one main reason the infection rate has been kept low locally.
According to Kevin Schuler, the county public information officer, the 14-day rolling average infection rate for Niagara County, as of July 16, is 1.2 percent.
Although deaths have declined as well, Stapleton said every death is a reminder of how serious this virus is.
"Every time we get a death it shows us and reminds us how important it is that we continue to be vigilant," he said.
Stapleton said residents still need to remain vigilant as they may be carrying the virus but not have symptoms and give the virus to someone who would be harmed more.
"If people have a compromised condition they are at much higher risk for complications of COVID," he added.
When asked if he was worried about residents of other states bringing the virus to New York, he said it's difficult to control other people coming into the area but it has to be controlled as best as possible.
"Well, because we're such a traveling society and I talk about the U.S. and the world, it's impossible or really difficult to control other people coming into our ... our area, and control that spread. Because it's so easily spread and we have a lot of people that are at increased risk we try to control it as best as we can," Stapleton said, adding that following the preventative measures is how we mitigate the spread of the virus.
