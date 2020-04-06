County health director talks COVID-19, testing issues

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton is leading the county's fight against COVID-19.
On Thursday, he answered questions on the county's response to the pandemic, including issues related to testing supply shortages and what he anticipates may happen in the coming weeks.
Question: Testing has been a common issue that you have raised, but can you explain why that is such an issue locally?
Answer: There definitely is a limited supply nationally, maybe internationally as well. There is two parts to testing. There is the supply of ... the swab if you will, and a medium that it goes in before you ship it to the lab. There is a shortage of that. I've had an order in for 1,500 of those test kits we call them for about a month. And up until now, I haven't gotten any of them. Zero. When the governor says New York is doing a lot of testing, he needs to add city at the end of that because New York City is doing a lot of testing. I understand they are very busy, they've got a lot of cases, but when looking at epidemiology, you try to identify the areas that have a high density of infections and then you contain that area and use mitigation strategies to control, to choke it off if you will. And once you identify that area, you know it's there. We know it's everywhere downstate. You know it's everywhere so practice as if it's everywhere.
But, up here, we have very limited amounts of testing kits, so we don't know where the hot spots are. Today (Thursday) we got that 26 positive (cases), which is a lot. But we need more testing across the eight counties of Western New York. Or even across the 17 counties of the western region of this state. So testing kits are the biggest issue for us.
The other part of the equation is reagent. Reagent is what they use at the testing site, at the lab, to run the tests. We don't use reagents. But the labs do. And my understanding is that the labs need more reagent in order to be running those tests. So, get the swabs up here to WNY. Get the reagent up here to WNY. And let us do testing.
Q: Right now, what are the county's testing capabilities? How many can the county do per day?
A: We have very limited (tests) in our health department. We might be able to do a few, four or five, six a day. But, that also doesn't include the hospitals. Most of the cases we're getting right now, at least, are from testing that was done as an inpatient at the hospital. The testing kits that we talk about, hospitals have been using those for forever. That's what they use to do tests for a number of different types of diseases, not just coronavirus. So, they have not great supplies, but a little bit more than we do. And then there is doctors' offices, who also might have those testing kits and they can do some. A small amount is coming from the health department. Another part is coming from the doctors' offices. The biggest one is coming from hospitals, not only in Niagara County, but also in Erie County as well.
Q: With the test right now, what is currently the result wait time? Has that gotten better?
A: The very first test we sent out a few weeks ago, we got one result within 24 and that was by sending it to Wadsworth in Albany ... That first one was Saturday and the next one that was Sunday. The one that was Sunday took like four, five days. It went to the same lab. So it varies, based on the amount of testing they are doing. We are seeing an extended wait time for tests that we send to Wadsworth, in Albany, because they are doing a lot of testing in New York City, and downstate New York.
Q: If the virus is everywhere, why would ramping up testing make a difference?
A: Because epidemiology tells you, you need to respond to hot spots because then you do more aggressive strategies to contain the spread. For example. and I'm not saying we would do this, but they did it in downstate in Westchester County. They said this is a hot spot - Don't leave and don't come into this area. They actually had the National Guard there. So, you close everything. You close restaurants. You don't even allow restaurants to do takeout. You have food delivered to people. You don't even have people going in Walmart and picking up food for takeout. You're closed down. And that's what you need to do with something like this. You've gotta worry about doing it too little too late. It's inconvenient. It hurts the economy, but we're talking about hurting the economy now, so we don't hurt it long-term. That's kind of what they talk about with containment, identifying hotspots, containing that area and taking whatever measures you need to take.
Q: What is your expectation for the coming weeks? Do you expect to get these test kits you ordered?
A: We know our elected officials are pushing, especially Sen. (Rob) Ortt has been pushing to help us get those, exerting any influence he can. I'm hoping that we'll achieve some positive results from that. We have a lot of people who are working hard to help to us. And that all of our elected officials are working hard to try and influence the people that make those decisions. I'm confident we'll get some. I'm not confident that we'll get 1,500.
Q: Outside of the test kits, what do you generally expect in the next few weeks?
A: I expect the numbers will increase. We're doubling our numbers every two to three days. The number we have today. Our previous highest was this past Sunday at 13 in one day. And now it's 26 in one day. So, I'm seeing my numbers double every two to three days. When people talk about the surge ...They are talking about surge in terms of visits to the emergency department and visits to the hospitals. Those types of things. They also talk about the amount of tests, the amount of positives that a county sees. And that's the surge. The thing about it is, you don't know how long the surge is going to last or how worse it will get. You don't know that until you see consistent drops from the apex, from the top, but once again our strategy is to try and stop surge or control the surge or lessen the surge. And maybe it takes longer for you to get through this, but it also means your public health system and your hospital system won't be overtaxed.
Q: Why is this worse than other diseases, like the seasonal flu?
A: It's more serious because a lot of people might have it and don't show symptoms ... most people will have some average symptoms to very high with the seasonal flu. With this, a lot of healthy 25 year olds can have it and not even know they have it and are spreading it ... With this, people don't feel sick. They think that means they don't have it. They go to visit mom and dad, grandma and grandpa. They go to the nursing home to visit them. And before you know it you have an outbreak because that person had no idea they were sick and they were spreading it ... It spreads a lot quicker. With coronavirus it hits you hard all of sudden. You might have a slight dry cough, but in 24 hours you're on a ventilator in a hospital.
Q: Do you have enough staff?
A: Yes. The legislature responded quickly and decisively with giving us the staff I asked for. I asked for three nursing positions. They had approvals for that within 24 hours on a weekend. I asked for an additional two nurses yesterday (Wednesday). They responded decisively within an hour and said you're approved ... I've been with the county health department for 23 years. That's quick and decisive action, especially on a weekend .. And these are nurses who worked for us. ... Also these people that came back, we know their strengths and their weaknesses. We put them where they meet our needs immediately, and they don't have to be trained.
