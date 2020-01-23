Niagara County health officials are hoping to combat rising numbers of local influenza cases with a few tips on preventing the spread of the flu virus.
Of the more than 13,000 cases reported in New York state this week, 59 cases were reported in Niagara County.
First, officials say, getting a flu shot every year is an important step to protect against influenza and its potentially serious complications. But that's not all — flu viruses are spread mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. Flu viruses also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
“In addition to getting the flu shot, good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands can help stop the spread of germs and prevent the flu,” Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.
Additional everyday preventive actions include:
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
— Stay home when you are sick until at least 24 hours after you no longer have a fever or signs of fever (chills, feeling very warm, flushed appearance, or sweating) without the use of fever-reducing medicine
— While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
— Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects at home, work or school that may be contaminated with germs.
“To help slow the spread of flu in our community, it is important to stay home from school or work when sick," Stapleton emphasized.
The New York State Department of Health recommends that people who are very sick, or people who are sick and at high risk of serious complications of the flu, be treated early with flu antiviral drugs. Antivirals work best when started within two days of symptoms first appearing.
Flu vaccines are available at many doctor’s offices, clinics, health departments, pharmacies and college health centers, as well as through many employers, and even some schools. To schedule an appointment at the Niagara County Department of Health’s Immunization Clinic, call 278-1900.
For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm . For more information on the current flu season visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/influenza/seasonal/ .
