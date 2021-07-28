If there’s one thing Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton would like to make clear to residents, it’s that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
“It’s naive to think (the pandemic) is over,” he said on Tuesday. “Anyone who thinks that, they’re not looking at the same numbers I am.”
The man who has led the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic since it began in March 2020, said that while vaccination against the virus has proven to be a potent weapon, the battle against the virus has not been won. And with a new, highly contagious variant of the virus triggering sky-rocketing new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in parts of the United States, Stapleton warned again that people need to be vaccinated.
“I think we’ve made the opportunity available so anyone who wanted to get vaccinated, can get vaccinated,” Stapleton said. “But we’ve had three surges and we may be looking at a fourth (surge), so to say we’re turning a corner, I wish we were.”
New York state has the 14th highest vaccination rate among all states in the U.S., with 56.6% of the total state-wide population fully vaccinated. In Niagara County, 66.4% of the population, 18 years and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
But Stapleton said county health officials are still looking to raise the rate of vaccinations in some of the county’s more rural areas and in a trio of largely inner city Niagara Falls zip codes. He said that has led to a change in the way vaccinations are being offered.
“It’s been a major switch,” Stapleton said, “from large mass vaccination sites, where he could give hundreds of shots a day to smaller sites where we may do just 10 a day.”
He said pop-up vaccinations sites have been held at baseball games at Sal Maglie Stadium in the Falls, at an artisan fair in Wheatfield and there will be a vaccination station at the upcoming Niagara County Fair.
“I think for the most part, anyone who wants a vaccination can get it,” Stapleton said.
And while noting that vaccinations are widely available for those 12 years old and older. Stapleton said he has been in discussions with local schools districts about a COVID testing program to be rolled-out at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Funded by a $5 million grant to the county, the program would provide for random daily testing in all the local school districts. The testing would be provided by a third-party contractor.
“We’re working with all the school districts on this,” Stapleton said.
Four weeks ago, the country revised its reporting of COVID-19 statistics changing from a daily to a weekly summary. The county’s public information officer, Kevin Schuler, said the change came about because consistently low numbers new cases.
“We saw the information was getting less attention,” Schuler said of the change. “The information seemed to be less useful (to the media and the public).”
For the week of July 15-21, the county recored 38 new positive cases of COVID-19. There were 46 active cases in the county, with 43 of those individuals isolating at home and just 3 requiring hospitalization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.