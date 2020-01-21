County hiring motion deferred

The Republican majority in the Niagara County Legislature made quick work Tuesday night of an attempt by Democratic lawmakers to bar county hiring of individuals who have been convicted of a sexual offense or whose actions resulted in the payment of a monetary settlement with taxpayer dollars.
In a straight party-line vote, the majority referred the resolution from Legislator Anita Mullane, D-Lockport, to committee and instructed the county attorney to seek an opinion from the New York State Attorney General on the constitutionality of the proposed ban.
"In consultation with the county attorney, I have been told this resolution raises constitutional issues," Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Sanborn, said. "I have directed the county attorney to send a letter to the New York Attorney General asking for an opinion on this."
The action prompted a rebuke from the minority caucus leader, Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls.
"It's shameful that we have to put in a resolution not to hire a person that was named in a sexual harassment lawsuit," he said. "Whether it's legal or not, it's common sense.You don't hire someone with that history."
Virtuoso said the county has a duty to protect its employees from a hostile work environment and a failure to do so "could come back to bite us."
While the resolution makes no reference, by name, to any newly hired county employee, it comes in the wake of the hiring of Glenn Aronow as the county’s senior employment and training coordinator. Aronow was sued in April 2009 by a former State Senate Majority Office staffer who alleged that he sexually harassed her while they were both employed in the majority's Buffalo office.
The first complaints about Aronow’s behavior came in 2008, leading him to leave the Majority Office to take a job as director of governmental relations with the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. He later became the director of community affairs for then-state senator George Maziarz and was fired from that post in December 2011.
The sexual harassment claim against Aronow was ultimately settled for $75,000, along with $15,000 in attorney fees, paid for by the Senate Majority Office with public funds.
“As a working woman, I was shocked,” Mullane said of Aronow's hiring. “We need to protect our county workers from predations. We need to protect the public when they visit county offices, too. This hire was an appalling decision by the Republican majority. It needs to never happen again.”
Mullane's resolution would also require the county to implement mandatory annual sexual harassment training for “all supervisory and managerial personnel, department heads, direct appointees of the Legislature, and individuals that may have unsupervised, isolated contact with county residents."
