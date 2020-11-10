Niagara County recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day total since the health department started tracking cases of the novel coronavirus earlier this year.
In addition, the health department announced the 103rd COVID-19-related death of a county resident. The deceased individual was described as a 97-year-old female nursing home resident with underlying health conditions. County officials did not name the nursing home where the woman resided.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said in a statement accompanying the county’s latest virus case totals.
The latest numbers followed a Monday report in which the health department said Niagara County registered 151 new positive test results over the three-day period between Nov. 6 and Monday.
Officials said there were 342 active cases in the county as of Tuesday, including 333 individuals who are isolating at home and nine residents who are currently hospitalized. There have now been 2,541 positive virus cases to date in Niagara County. So far, 2,096 county residents have recovered from the disease.
The rising number of infections in the county came as the entire Western New York region is beginning to deal with a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.
Numbers released by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s office on Tuesday showed the positivity rate inside the yellow zone micro-cluster “focus area” covering much of Erie County was 7.47% on Monday. The seven-day rolling average for the same area was 6.22%, according to Cuomo’s office.
The governor announced on Monday the state’s decision to designate parts of Erie County as a “yellow zone,” which subjects those communities to additional restrictions, including decreased operating hours for bars and restaurants, and enhanced testing requirements for students in schools. The yellow zone is considered a cautionary stage in the governor’s micro-cluster strategy, with more severe orange and red designations looming should the positivity rate in the area continue to rise.
Across the Western New York region, Cuomo’s office reported a positivity rate of 5.7% on Monday, up from 5.3% a day earlier. New York’s statewide positivity rate, outside focus areas, was 2.56%, according to Cuomo’s office.
Cuomo, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, said New York state has had the nation’s third-lowest positivity rate over the past week, behind Vermont and Maine.
During his daily briefing, Cuomo said an increase in cases during the fall and winter was expected and New Yorkers are urged to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands often and be wary of gatherings.
“While New York’s Covid positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation,” Cuomo said. “While we may be tired of Covid, it is not tired of us. It’s clear that Covid fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it’s more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough ... . Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.