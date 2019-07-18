Officials the American-Canadian entity that manages Great Lakes water levels are on the fence about whether they will take up the Niagara County Legislature's request to appear before the body next month.
The presence of members from the International Joint Commission was requested in a July 11 letter written by the Legislature's Vice Chairman, Clyde Burmaster. The communication follows a resolution demanding an appearance that was unanimously approved by county lawmakers last month.
Kevin Bunch, a spokesman for the IJC, noted a recent appearance with multiple elected officials from various levels of government in May in an email conversation Thursday, but said there's no guarantee representatives of the binational organization will appear locally in August.
"At this point I can’t say whether or not we’ll have anybody at that meeting," Bunch said, in part.
Burmaster, R-Ransomville, said in his letter that the time has come for periodic presentations where lawmakers can communicate directly over ongoing flooding along the Lake Ontario shore.
"We are saddened, maddened and totally disappointed at the inadequate efforts by the commission to seriously correct this injustice over many years," he said. "It is time for the members of the commission to come forward and meet with this legislative body on a regular basis, perhaps in open meeting, or at least report at our meetings on a quarterly basis, the status of solution being considered to prevent and protect our valuable waterfront property."
The resolution ordering the dissemination of the letter was also sponsored by Legislators David Godfrey, R-Wilson, and Legislator John Syracuse, R-Newfane, a pair of outspoken critics of the IJC's Plan 2014, which some hold is responsible for the ongoing flooding conditions.
Bunch maintained the IJC's position that the the plan is not the prime cause of flood conditions. It's the weather.
"The IJC itself maintains that the flooding that has occurred this year has been due to extreme in-flows into Lake Ontario, the Great Lakes basin broadly, and the Ottawa River, and that there is no regulation plan that could have prevented it," he said.
A certain contingent of critics maintains a full repeal of Plan 2014 is necessary to mitigate flooding.
President Donald Trump's nomination to the commission last year, former 144th District Republican Assemblywoman Jane Corwin, was among those who were critical of the plan and the study preceded it, describing it as biased against residents of the lake's southern shore.
Local Republicans, including state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, were hopeful over Corwin's nomination. Ortt said he looked forward to her "fighting the wrongs that the IJC and its Plan 2014 have created.”
"As a state representative, Assemblywoman Corwin understood and spoke up way in advance about the potential impacts of Plan 2014 which now unfortunately have come to be," said Assembly member Michael Norris, who succeeded Corwin, in a statement.
