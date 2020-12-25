The Pendleton Town Board has approved an extension of the town's’s contract with the Niagara County Information and Technology Department for 2021.
The town had entered into an agreement with the department in 2018 that allows for four yearly renewals if both parties agree, according to documents provided on Dec. 14 at a town board meeting. The City of Lockport has a similar contract with the department, but is pending renewal, said IT Director Bill Flynn.
The Pendleton agreement provides an hourly rate for a network administrator of $63.95, and $95.53 for overtime and $159.88 as a holiday rate. Similarly, a database administrator makes $51.83 an hour, $77.75 on overtime and $129.58 for holidays when working for the town.
Flynn said that salaries for his department are competitive, and like many government jobs, offering less pay with more security and benefits.
Employees for the IT department are considered county employees and therefore follow civil service rules and positions are advertised in the paper, as well as the website. They also qualify for retirement benefits and other county employee benefits, said Kevin Schuler, public information officer for Niagara County.
One of the roles the department has played is making it possible for government meetings, including the legislature, to be streamed online during the pandemic or via conference call where the public could hear and interact during a meeting, Schuler said.
“(Flynn's) department was instrumental in that,” Schuler said, noting that streaming meetings made government more transparent to its constituents.
In Pendleton, council member Dave Leible said the town is getting a new server, as well as updated software.
“So far we’ve had no problems,” Leible said, noting that IT is not cheap.
Flynn said the job of his department is to support the goals of the county government, and he gave the Pendleton project as an example.
“It was an opportunity for us to support with day-to-day operations, but also to elevate their ability to provide their services for the community,” Flynn said.
