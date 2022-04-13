County jail's health care operation reaccredited

Niagara County Correctional Facility, in conjunction with PrimeCare Medical Inc., has again earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, Sheriff Mike Filicetti announced on Wednesday.
Accreditation means the county jail operation demonstrated compliance with the commission's "most respected" standards for health services in jails, Filicetti said.
According to the sheriff: Niagara County Correctional Facility underwent a rigorous on-site survey in February 2022. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues.
The facility was first accredited in 2018.
"We have a legal obligation to provide incarcerated individuals with appropriate health care and we will do our job with innovation, excellence and efficiency on behalf of the taxpayers,” Filicetti said. “I salute the supervisors, officers and health care staff for their hard work and knowledge of health care delivery in a secure environment.”
The National Commission on Correction Health Care has been surveying and accrediting jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. Its standards are developed with input from experts in correctional health care.
