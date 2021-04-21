Niagara County Legislature Democrats have launched a blistering attack on a plan unveiled by the Republic majority Tuesday night to establish a commission to redraw the boundary lines of the legislature’s 15 districts.
The resolution, introduced by legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt (R-North Tonawanda), calls for the creation of a five-member commission to “(review) the lines of the 15 legislative districts to ensure roughly equal population in each district and adjusting such lines as is appropriate.”
The legislature’s district boundary lines were last adjusted in 2011, following the 2010 U.S. census, when the legislature also downsized from 19 districts to 15. Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh (R-Lewiston) said there is no intention to amend the county charter to further reduce the number of legislature seats.
“We don’t see that happening,” Wydysh said. “We’re not looking to drop the number of legislators.”
The commission would be made up of two appointees from Wydysh, two members appointed by the members of the Republican majority caucus and one appointee selected by the members of the minority Democratic caucus.
Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso (D-Niagara Falls) called the resolution “a disaster.”
“This resolution is far from bipartisan,” Virtuoso said. “There is no structure (to the commission). There should be one person from the cities (in Niagara County) and someone representing the towns. There is no representation for minority communities.”
Wydysh dismissed Virtuoso’s complaints.
“It is bipartisan,” the legislature chair insisted. “Bipartisan doesn’t necessarily mean equal.”
She called claims by Virtuoso that the commission would be “stacked” with four Republicans and one Democrat “speculation.” Asked if she had decided on her appointees, Wydysh said, “I don’t know.”
Wydysh noted that the resolution bars the appointment of any political party officer, and currently serving elected official and person who has been a registered lobbyist in the last two years. Members of the commission are to be appointed no later than May 31 and the commission must hold it’s first meeting and elect a chairperson by June 11.
Bradt said the resolution mirrors the legislature’s last redistricting plan.
“This is the exact same resolution we passed 10 years ago and it seemed to work pretty good for the county and the people,” Bradt said. “It’s not like we’re reinventing the wheel.”
Legislator Christopher Robins (D-Niagara Falls) pointed out that the resolution spoke of the “benefit of a non-partisan, citizen-led effort” to redistrict.
“I found it ironic that we got two (members) from the majority and two (members) from the chairman. That’s far from a non-partisan, citizen-led effort,” Robins said.
Virtuoso also questioned the need to start the redistricting process when the federal government has not begun the release of 2020 census figures.
“(Republicans) are slamming this through,” Virtuoso said. The numbers aren’t even out yet.”
A motion by Virtuoso to table the resolution failed on a party-line vote. The legislature then adopted the commission proposal on another party line vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.