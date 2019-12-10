The Niagara County Legislature is expected to vote Tuesday to appoint a new public information officer after receiving a recommendation from its search committee.
According to a resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the legislature “has considered the recommendation of the search committee,” but it does not disclose which candidate was recommended for the job.
Those interviewed for the position include Kevin Schuler, a former LPCiminelli executive who pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in connection with the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging scandal.
The PIO will be hired at an annual salary of $79,003, a raise over the position’s current rate of $69,596. The individual who fills the position will be subject to a 52-week probationary period, according to the resolution.
The position is currently occupied by Douglas Hoover, who came under fire earlier this year when he sent a re-election notice for Legislature Chairman Keith McNall to media outlets from his government email address, a violation of the county code of ethics.
County Manager Updegrove said Hoover wanted to remain in his position through the end of the year, but that he also “wanted to explore some other options.”
