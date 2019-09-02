While a state senator's legislation to waive residents' fees for new license plates mandated by New York government waits in committee, the Niagara County Legislature will convene a special meeting this week to consider supporting its passage.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration says the new plates will better reduce misidentification by license plate readers, including those belonging to law enforcement, red-light cameras and cashless tolling system. Critics describe the explanation as window-dressing on another state cash grab.
"New York state motorists should not carry the burden of refunding the state for its implementation of an inefficient cashless tolling system," the county resolution said.
The measure is sponsored by Legislators Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, and Jesse Gooch, R-Wheatfield, in addition to Chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport, all of whom are up for reelection in November.
Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said he does not anticipate opposition to the measure from the four-member Democratic caucus.
Republican Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski has already decried the call for new plates, describing it as an attempt by the state government to secure "a $350 million windfall on the backs of 14 million registered New York state drivers."
Jastrzemski made his remarks at an appearance Aug. 23 with state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, who is sponsoring the state legislation calling for the Department of Motor Vehicles to waive the fee.
The legislature's resolution is in support of the measure submitted by Ortt, who announced his intention to run for the 27th U.S. Congressional District seat on Aug. 17.
While Ortt's bill calls for the DMV to be blocked, the county's resolution asks for Cuomo to "waive the state-authorized fee associated with mandatory license plate replacement."
The county meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Niagara County Courthouse's legislative chambers, 175 Hawley St., in Lockport.
Lawmakers will also consider the approval of a grant given to the Niagara County Board of Elections office worth $145,322. The money is earmarked for the purchased of technology to implement early voting and other associated services, including the purchase of electronic poll books, ballot on demand printers, and staff training.
