The Niagara County Legislature will meet at the Legislative Chambers of the county courthouse on Tuesday, with Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, announcing that the public will be allowed to attend.
This will be the first in-person meeting of the legislature since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Wydysh had expressed the possibility of not being able to accommodate public and media access to the meeting, but on Friday, she said the public is welcome to attend the meeting.
"I met with Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton and other county personnel to make sure we could return safely to the courthouse for our next meeting and, with the implementation of several safety protocols, I believe we can do that,” said Wydysh. “While we had to tweak a few things from the way we normally conduct business, our plan is consistent with open and transparent government.”
Before the 7 p.m. meeting, a public hearing will be held on the Niagara County Community College budget at 6:45 p.m.
Everyone attending the meeting will be required to wear a mask and the masks can only be removed when speaking.
Some other requirements imposed include temperature checks upon entry, seating assignments being reconfigured to ensure safe social distancing and the public comment period regarding items on the legislative agenda being conducted from a podium repositioned in the gallery.
Legislators and a limited number of county staff will be in the chamber, with most department heads taking part via a conference to answer any questions. Overall attendance, including legislators, staff and members of the public is limited to 50 people, per state guidelines.
Wydysh concluded by saying that the legislature is close, through a partnership with LCTV, to having all of the necessary components in place to livestream the meetings.
"If that is not in place for the August 4th meeting, then the meeting will be recorded and available on-demand from LCTV and the county’s communication channels the next day," Wydysh said.
