A resolution calling on Western Region OTB to return a $3.2 million payment from the federal Payroll Protection Program was defeated at Tuesday’s Niagara County Legislature meeting.
Investigative Post revealed that the public benefit corporation received the $3.2 million in federal funding.
Tuesday’s resolution introduced by Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, was voted down in a 10-5 vote.
In the resolution, Virtuoso suggests that Western Regional OTB CEO Henry Wojtaszek’s salary of $191,938 violates the Small Business Administration $100,000 cap.
“This money is intended to be used for small businesses to survive to pay their employees during this epidemic. It was not intended to keep high-paying executives with their paychecks,” Virtuoso said at the Tuesday virtual meeting.
He added that the money could help “40, 50, 60 businesses.”
Virtuoso also pointed out the public benefit corporation has $3.1 million in reserves.
According to the resolution, the average PPP loan was around $74,304.
“Western Region OTB received the equivalent of 43 average-sized loans that could have been awarded to small, family-owned businesses,” the resolution said.
Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, said the federal PPP was created to ensure people stay off unemployment to lessen the burden.
Bradt, who has processed applications for PPP, said the first rollout did not include small casinos and that they were specifically added in later legislation.
He noted there is no loopholes in the application process.
Bradt said Western Regional OTB is a significant employer in the region.
Legislator Anita Mullane, D-Lockport, said she “heard from no less than 10 hairdressers in the last 24 hours” who have not yet received PPP funding and are concerned about their future.
“I would personally like to see the money go to people like that,” she said.
Ryan Hasenauer, director of marketing for Western Regional OTB, said the public benefit corporation, which employs 450 employees, has been affected like everyone else financially.
“As stated on the US Treasury website, the purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is to help businesses with less than 500 employees with a loan of funds that can be used to retain workers and maintain payroll. Western OTB and Batavia Downs employs over 450 hard working Western New Yorkers. They, and their families, have all been affected by the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “As a public benefit corporation, part of OTB’s purpose is to return revenues to the counties. Revenues to Niagara County in 2019 totaled $278,003 with $20,466,264 going to the county since OTB’s inception. Over $220 Million has been given overall to the 17 municipalities that own Batavia Downs. As a gaming facility, Batavia Downs contributed $31 Million to New York State’s Education Fund in 2019 alone. Management from Batavia Downs/OTB will continue work hard to provide for their employees and their families during these uncertain times while working towards reopening at the appropriate time.”
