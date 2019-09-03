County lends a hand to YWCA

Were it not for a recent public subsidy Niagara County could have lost crucial programs offered by the region’s only provider of domestic violence services.
After authorization from the Niagara County Legislature last month, the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier received $46,500 from lawmakers to fill the gap created by spending cuts at the state Office of Victim Services, which reduced statewide allocations by 25 percent.
The county released news of the grant distribution in a statement Tuesday following the approval of a resolution in August.
Kathleen Granchelli, CEO of the YWCA, said word that the funding would not arrive came abruptly last month. When the organization spoke to lawmakers about the matter, they were “horrified” by the prospect of losing services.
“This was an emergency situation and they immediately came to our aid,” Granchelli said Tuesday.
The money plugs a significant part of the $75,000 budget hole created by the state cuts, a sum the YWCA has used to annually fund a domestic violence advocate in the Niagara County District Attorney’s office and the county’s Department of Social Services Child Protective and Domestic Violence Unit.
The YWCA has operated the area’s rape crisis program and domestic violence services since the county’s Department of Mental Health turned over operations in 2009 after facing a series of reductions in state aid.
Legislature Chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport, said the “money will help make sure victims have the help they so desperately need.”
“It will strengthen the YWCA’s outreach, help to protect our women and children and prevent violence in the home,” he said in a prepared statement.
The YWCA is the only comprehensive confidential domestic violence services provider in eastern Niagara County and the North Tonawanda community. The organization’s services include counseling for adults and children, assisting survivors with safety planning, handling orders of protection and support during the court process of prosecuting abuser, as well as transitional housing and operation of a 24/7 crisis hotline.
According to the county, the hotline receives nearly 1,000 calls every year for domestic violence assistance and assists an average of 128 domestic violence victims annually. In addition, YWCA assists about 740 non-residential domestic violence victims each year.
