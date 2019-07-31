The Niagara County Libertarian Committee will be holding a summer picnic at 6 p.m. today at Oppenheim Park shelter No. 22 in Wheatfield.
The committee invites anyone seeking elected office in Niagara County in November to meet the committee and sign up for interviews.
Interviews will take place Aug. 6, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 in Wilson. Nominations will be made the second week of August. For more information, contact the committee at P.O. Box 414, Ransomville, NY 14131.
