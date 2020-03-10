Niagara County Manager Richard Updegrove raised the alarm Tuesday on Medicaid changes the state is proposing and the "devastating" impact that they would have on Niagara County's budget.
According to Updegrove, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature previously enacted a zero growth Medicaid tax cap that worked.
"It empowered counties to hold property taxes stable or lower them," he said.
A number of state and federal decisions since the cap's creation have caused recent Medicaid cost increases, Updegrove said, including the state raising the minimum wage, which costs Medicaid $1.8 billion.
He observed that counties do not control benefit design or eligibility thresholds, and New York is one of the few states in the nation that requires counties to pay a significant share into the Medicaid program.
Three initiatives that the state is exploring in Cuomo's 2020-2021 budget would cost the county quite a lot if enacted.
"If any one of these proposals passes, it will be devastating," Updegrove said.
The first proposal is capping eFMAP (enhanced Federal Medical Assistant Percentages) to counties. This funding was provided to counties as part of the Affordable Care Act, because New York State had already vastly expanded Medicaid eligibility. The loss of eFMAP funds would force up the Niagara County tax levy by up to $3.5 million or 4.2%, Updegrove said.
The second proposal would require counties and New York City to adhere to the 2% property tax cap or lose the savings from the state-funded local Medicaid growth cap. If the county went over the tax cap, Updegrove said, the penalty would increase the county tax levy by $2.6 million (3%) annually. The county would also lose reimbursements for Raise the Age-related expenses, which is up to $4.1 million.
The third proposal would require counties to adhere to a local share Medicaid cost increase of no more than 3%, meaning if the county's local share of Medicaid costs increased by more than 3% in any given year, the county would be required to pay the state for any amount over the limit. Updegrove forecasted this would increase the county tax levy by $2 million annually.
Updegrove stressed that any one of the proposals would have a serious impact on the county budget.
He said the proposals could increase what local taxpayers pay for Medicaid by up to $5.5 million a year, if the county budget stays below the property tax cap. If it exceeds the cap, the tax levy increase could be $10 million, he said.
That translates to a potential 12% increase in the tax rate. The current average tax rate, $6.71 per $1,000 of assessed value, could rise to $7.52.
In his presentation to the county legislature Tuesday night, Updegrove offered some recommendations how to cut Medicaid costs. These included reevaluating and auditing transportation costs, redesigning Medicaid benefit package to more closely align with benefits offered in the private sector, enacting a 90-day residency requirement for Medicaid eligibility, and reevaluating eligibility requirements overall.
