The Niagara County Legislature is set to meet on Friday to consider halting penalties and interest for county taxes, which are due April 1.
During a briefing on LCTV on Wednesday, Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, said county lawmakers will consider a 30-day moratorium on penalties and interest on county taxes. He said an extension could be considered following a review at the end of the 30-day period.
The moratorium is designed to help ease the financial burden on county property owners amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This is clearly a difficult time for everyone and our homeowners and small businesses are stretched sometimes to the breaking point," Andres said.
