Residents who want to address the Niagara County Legislature may no longer have to wait until the late hours of the evening – and after the meeting adjourns – to speak.
That's if county lawmakers decide to take up a resolution calling for a portion of the public speakers session to be moved back to the start of the meeting. They will make that decision Monday in their administrative committee.
The committee will debate whether the measure, submitted last month by Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, should be placed on next month's agenda or be squashed.
Virtuoso's resolution proposes lawmakers reverse a policy imposed nearly a decade ago by the Republican majority serving at that time. It split up two separate speaking sessions, one which permitted the discussion of items on the meeting agenda, the other which allowed individuals to speak for the "good of the county."
Village of Newfane resident Edwina Luksch was among those who protested the change in 2010. She and others involved called the effort an attempt silence lawmakers' critics and discussion of unfavorable issues.
Luksch said Thursday the policy was successful in that regard. In addition, the rule change less apparent but more serious ramifications, she said. The most important was that public comments made after an adjournment were not made part of the official historical public record.
"My bone of contention with them was they were reducing the public input in more ways then one," she said.
Luksch said she was skeptical that the rule would be reversed, but that doing so should be a no-brainer.
Attorney Paul Wolf, who serves as the executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, said in a prepared statement that the current policy serves only to "punish people who want to bring up issues that the legislature has not placed on the meeting agenda by making them wait hours to be heard."
"I and others have had to wait three hours to be heard," he said. "When we finally get to speak the meeting is actually adjourned and people are walking out of the room as we are speaking. I have never seen anything like it at any other municipality."
The standing committees do not routinely allot time for public input, but Legislator Anthony Nemi, R-Lockport, who chairs the committee, has granted Wolf's request to speak.
"One of the important aspects of being an elected official is hearing from the public, which should be made as easy as possible for concerned citizens," Wolf said.
No lawmaker has expressed direct opposition to the resolution, yet. Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, said committee referral was an attempt to "review" and "vet" the bill, not "kill it."
The administration committee is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in legislative chambers of the Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley Street. The group is composed of Bradt, Virtuoso, Nemi, as well as David Grodfrey, R-Burt and William Collins, Sr., R-Lockport.
