Children receiving vaccinations at designated clinics will be receiving gift cards as thanks from the Niagara County Department of Health.
“Gift cards have been well received for other vaccination initiatives,” said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness, “and we are hopeful for similar success with this campaign. We have deliberately selected locations that promote fun family activities and support local businesses.”
Gift cards to Allie Brandt Bowling were provided at a recent clinic in Lockport, and upcoming clinics will feature gift certificates to Rainbow Roller Rink in North Tonawanda and Skateland in Lockport.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s #VaxForKids campaign was launched in January to increase vaccination rates among New York children 5 - 11 and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents age 12 - 17, furthering the commitment to making the health and well-being of children, families and school communities a top priority. Niagara County has been an active participant in this program since its inception.
The statewide vaccination rates among children continue to lag behind other age groups. Based on most recent data, the Percentage Population Vaccinated for 5 -11 year olds is: 29.8% (Niagara County), 38.4% (New York state); and for 12 – 17 years olds: 59.4% (Niagara County), 76.1% (New York state). These rates are much lower than the Percentage Population Vaccinated for individuals 18 and older: 79.3% (Niagara County), 95% (New York State).
“Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications,” said Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free,” he added. “I urge all parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and to keep up on recommended additional doses,” Mr. Stapleton concluded.
Additional information regarding COVID-19 vaccination and all registration links are available on the NCDOH website at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine.
