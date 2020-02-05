The county's director of emergency services has announced that current water levels on Lake Ontario are already higher than they were this time last year.
In a press release issued at noon Wednesday, Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said he has informed the Lake Ontario Planning Committee that the current water level on Lake Ontario is 246.59 feet. He said that level is about 9 inches higher than the recorded level on the same date in 2019.
"All the Great Lakes water levels are high right now and as you know, that water has to go somewhere and that somewhere is Lake Ontario," Schultz told the committee, which is made up of about 50 representatives from local, county, state and federal offices. "We’ve learned a lot of lessons in battling this flooding in 2017 and 2019 so we want to begin planning immediately."
Tenth District Legislator Dave Godfrey, who represents the lakefront Town of Wilson, said it was good that the committee had convened early to start assessing the situation. He said it was important to begin the process of seeking any "necessary assets" to ensure that residents and business owners are prepared to tackle any flooding.
Godfrey also noted that residents can take a Lake Ontario/St. Lawrence River Social Vulnerability and Economic Loss Survey, which was developed by United Shoreline Ontario. He said information obtained from this survey will be used to help secure relief from flood damage. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/lakeontarioflooding.
"We have learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t and we have a much better handle on the assistance we need to fight the flooding," Godfrey said. "As we seek state and federal assistance we need to be very clear and specific about our needs."
Legislator John Syracuse, who represents the county's 14th district, which includes Newfane and Somerset, took aim at the International Joint Commission and Plan 2014. The IJC has defined its Plan 2014 as a "regulation plan for determining the flows through the Moses-Saunders Dam located on the St. Lawrence River between Cornwall, Ontario and Massena, New York."
Syracuse accused the commission of prioritizing the local shipping industry and said they must take responsibility for their "failed policies" and focus on the needs of the the home and business owners who have been "so negatively impacted by Plan 2014."
"It is plainly obvious in our conversations they have been most concerned with the needs of the shipping industry to the detriment of all other," Syracuse said. "We need them to look at their ability to both provide funding and push out the dates for maximum water flow even if that shortens the shipping season. The pain needs to be more evenly distributed.”
Legislator Irene Myers, who represents the first district, which includes the Town of Porter, said the lakeshore community will need extra help dealing with flooding this year. She said the county needs to seek more outside assistance as it continues to fight "an uphill battle."
"Last year there were 148 days of flood fighting operations that really taxed residents and volunteers to the max," she said. "I know we relied on a lot of people like our volunteer fire companies to keep pumps running. This year, I think we may need additional help from the National Guard."
A state of emergency was declared last year when the lake levels reached 248.8 feet, and Schultz said that's likely to occur again this year based on current conditions. He said he's expecting a peak level of 250 feet in 2020.
Schultz also said the levels could require that some homeowners evacuate, adding that the county is planning to be prepared for that situation.
"I hope I’m proven wrong," he said. "But right now, the signs are pointing toward a very challenging year along the lakeshore."
