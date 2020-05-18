Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said that everyone who is interested in getting tested for COVID-19 — even if they aren't showing symptoms, should go get a test.
"We know people can be positive and not have symptoms. We want everyone possible who's interested in getting tested to get tested. Testing couldn't be any easier than it is now. It's simpler and more accessible than ever before, so we want people to get tested so we get a good amount of data to make smart decisions," Stapleton said.
They should be getting the diagnostic test to see if they are currently COVID-19 positive.
"The diagnostic test is more valuable because it identifies people who are currently positive, who may be transmitting the virus to others. It identifies people who don't have symptoms but they could still be carrying (the virus)," Stapleton said.
Antibody testing is useful to identify is someone had the virus and developed antibodies.
"Those antibodies can be used to give the plasma to seriously ill people who don't have the antibodies to help fight the infection," Stapleton said.
Stapleton said the more people that get tested allow for decision-makers to be provided with more data.
He said testing is a quick and easy exercise with the commander of the Niagara County Community College testing facility telling him people can pass through in as quickly as five minutes.
Stapleton said the more data points he can present to decision makers, the better the decisions being made.
"My role is to analyze the data, and then be a resource for the legislature. That's a big part of what I do," Stapleton said.
With more data he can better figure out where the cases are, where hot spots are, how to mitigate hot spots and how to control the spread of the virus.
Testing and contact tracing are two important aspects to reopening society.
More testing will help contact tracers because asymptomatic people can be identified and them spreading the virus may be quelled.
Stapleton said contact tracing has been around before COVID-19.
"It's used whenever we have communicable diseases ... It also depends on how the disease is spread. Measles is airborne so if someone sneezes, coughs in the room, two hours in that enclosed room people can walk in and get the disease. With this virus, it mainly falls to the surface on droplets and people get it by touching the droplets on a hard surface," Stapleton said.
The health department also employs sanitarians that contact trace foodborne outbreaks.
Stapleton said the concept hasn't changed and they start with the first person and figure out how they might have spread it.
"The concept hasn't changed with COVID-19. Coronavirus has been around forever, it's just a novel or new one, but the way they spread might be a little bit different. The severity is different. The fatality rate is different. It's just identifying the person starting with that one case, and then spread out from there. If it's COVID, who have you been in contact with, what stores have you gone to? What do you do for your living? Do you have people living in the house with you? All those types of things and it's very elaborate, that's why it needs to be somebody who is trained to do it properly and our nurses have been doing it for decades," he said.
Stapleton noted that contact tracers do have to be highly trained to do the job properly.
