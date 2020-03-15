Niagara County officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference where they are expected to discuss the county's response to the novel coronavirus.
A release issued Sunday morning by county Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler indicated that the press conference in Lockport will include Niagara County Legislature Chairperson Becky Wydysh, county Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton, Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz and superintendents from Niagara County school districts.
As of Saturday, there were nine individuals listed as being under voluntary quarantine for the virus in Niagara County.
County officials indicated that, as of Sunday morning, there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Niagara County.
The Niagara County press conference will follow one scheduled for 11 a.m. in Erie County where officials there are expected to provide an update on three confirmed cases, the first in Western New York.
The newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.