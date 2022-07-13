The Niagara County Planning Board has site plan reviews referrals it will be discussing at its next meeting for two solar energy projects. One project is a small 12.16 kilowatt residential solar array on Carmen Road in the Town of Somerset. The other is a 4.25 megawatt utility solar array on Wilson-Cambria Road in the Town of Wilson.
The array in Wilson belongs to Cypress Creek Renewables, which is also requesting a special permit for the project on top of the site plan review. The property that this array would be built on has 71.84 acres and has been zoned as Light Industrial land. The area of land that the work will take place on though will be 38.4 acres. Once completed, the combined array will have 20 acres worth of surface coverage. The system wouldn’t have a battery storage system attached to it, and is being classified as utility in accordance with the town’s laws due to it exceeding 100,000 square feet.
Amy Fisk, the Brownfields Program manager for the Niagara County Department of Economic Development, said that if the projects are approved, they will be able to go to implementation, though they may still need building permits.
The County Planning Board meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive — Suite 100.
