The Niagara County Legislature will hold a public hearing on the shifting of legislative district boundaries next month.
County officials say the change is being looked at in order to adhere to a districting guidelines law that was enacted by Gov. Kathy Hochul this past October. The law states “the difference in population between the most and least populous district shall not exceed 5% of the mean population of all districts.”
“We originally drew the lines accordingly based on everything we were given by the state,” said 9th District Legislator Randy Brant. “The only reason we’re redoing this is because they changed their percentages in the description of how this has to be.”
There are three key changes being made to the legislature map. The first involves altering boundaries in the Town of Wheatfield involving Districts 7 and 10 so that voters in the 24th New York Congressional District will be placed in the 10th Legislative District.
The second is that the boundaries of Districts 12 and 13 in the greater Lockport area are being modified to unite voters who have community interests in a particular area. These being the Niagara County Infirmary, golf course and ANJO baseball fields, which would all be made a part of the 13th District.
The third is that Districts 3, 5, and 6, in the Town of Niagara and Niagara Falls are being modified to preserve the current boundaries of the 4th District, which is also in Niagara Falls. Legislature Minority Leader Christopher Robins, who represents the 3rd District, said that while he understands that the map has to be planned in accordance with the state, he is upset that the Town of Niagara will no longer be represented by a single legislature member.
“I ideally think it’s best that only one person should represent the Town of Niagara,” he said, “but I guess sometimes you can see that it can be beneficial with two people rather than one when you have an issue.”
The public hearing for the new map will be held at 5:45 p.m. on June 21 at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The hearing had initially been scheduled for May 17, but it was pushed back to allow the committee that created the new boundaries to reconvene and reexamine the maps. The law would then be subject to a permissive referendum, and would not take place until 45 days after adoption.
The proposed map can be located online at tinyurl.com/5x2tvvah.
