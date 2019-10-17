Niagara County Public Information Officer Douglas Hoover has been disciplined for distributing the reelection campaign announcement of a sitting legislator from a government computer, a county official disclosed this week.
Just what the discipline entailed was not disclosed by county Legislature Chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport, the GOP candidate who was the subject of the campaign notice that prompted disciplinary action against Hoover in the first place.
Members of the Republican-led majority earlier this week rejected a request by Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, for the formation of a board of inquiry to look into the matter.
The board is a special committee with subpoena power that can be formed under county law to investigate possible wrongdoing by county employees.
Traditionally, such boards are made up of lawmakers representing both major parties who are given the power to compel access to relevant records and to hear witness testimony under oath.
Virtuoso said he believed McNall when he denied involvement in the matter, but the board should have been formed to understand who was involved.
"It would find out exactly what happened here and how it happened so we can make sure it doesn't happen again," he said.
County Attorney Claude Joerg said Virutoso should wait until the Niagara County Board of Ethics reviews the incident before further action is taken. The ethics body – five members appointed by the legislature – does not have subpoena power and conducts its review in private.
"If you're not satisfied with this independent group and the way in which they conduct the matter, then impanel the board of inquiry," he said.
McNall had previously described Hoover's action as "prohibited" and vowed to refer it to the Board of Ethics, but put that on hold Tuesday. McNall's resolution on the matter is slated to be reviewed over the next month by a legislative committee before a final vote on the floor of the legislature.
McNall said the decision was predicated on Joerg's advice.
The chairman explained his prior reluctance to speak about the incident, saying he considered it a personnel issue and Joerg has advised him to remain silent on matters related to it.
Virtuoso said the resolution is unnecessary and the ethics board's review could be triggered with a letter.
"It’s a stall tactic until after the election," he said.
Hoover had previously not responded to requests for comment and after the meeting declined to speak with a reporter.
