County radio network expansion continues

The Niagara County Public Safety Radio Network is growing. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti on Friday announced a new radio tower in Lewiston is fully functional and a tower in the Town of Niagara is expected to give live in the next few months.
In addition, Filicetti said, tower sites in the towns of Wilson, Wheatfield and Somerset will be prepared for construction by the end of the year.
The work on the radio system expansion
The Lewiston radio tower, located behind the town highway garage, was constructed earlier this year. Its raising was the first step in a multi-site expansion project to enhance emergency communications throughout the county, Filicetti said. The county's digital radio system is used by police, fire, EMS and other government agencies.
The county obtained a grant from the state Department of Homeland Security to erect the new towers. The Lewiston tower is located on town-owned land that is leased by the county.
Filicetti credited Chief Deputy Patrick Weidel's work on network expansion, indicating Weidel was "integral in obtaining grant funding and managing all aspects of this project."
