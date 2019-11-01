County recovering from wind damage, power outages

Communities throughout Niagara County are experience significant power outages after a strong wind storm swept through the area overnight.
According to National Grid's outage map, small pockets of five or fewer residences without power can be spotted in all corners of the county, but the most significant outages can be found in the Town of Lewiston. The Lewiston-Porter School District cancelled classes on Friday due to the outages.
In an area just southeast of the Village of Lewiston, there are about 750 National Grid customers without power as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. The National Grid outage map projected that power won't be fully restored to the area until 8 p.m. Saturday, though that projection may be adjusted as work continues.
Just to the west of that area, just north of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, another 53 customers are without power, with the projected restoration time listed at noon Friday. An additional 33 customers on the Tuscarora Reservation are also without power with a projected restoration time of 8 p.m. Saturday.
In Niagara Falls, 17 customers are without power in an area to the south of Niagara Street School, including the school itself. As a result, classes were cancelled today at Niagara Street School.
Another 21 customers are without power along 84th Street in LaSalle. The projected restoration time for both areas is listed at 8 p.m. Saturday.
A handful of Wilson residents are also in the dark this morning, including two overlapping areas to the west of Wilson Cambria Road and north of Braley Road that show a total of 64 customers without power. The listed restoration time for both areas is 8 p.m. Saturday.
There are 63 customers without power along Coomer Road in Newfane, 61 along the lake to the east of Olcott and 26 in Hartland near Ditch and Hartland roads. While the projected restoration time for the Hartland customers is listed at 4 p.m. Friday, the Newline and Olcott outages aren't expected to be resolved until 8 p.m. Saturday.
High winds, at times gusting to speeds in excess of 60 mph overnight, caused the loss of power in several sections of the county, with tens of thousands of homes impacted.
Early Friday, officials from NCCC announced that classes have been canceled for today. The Lockport City School District is also closed today.
The newspaper will provide additional information about the impact of the windstorm online and in Saturday's print edition.
