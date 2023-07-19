The Niagara County Refuse District has struck a deal with a specialty hauler to pump and transport leachate from three closed landfills in Lockport.
Currently, the leachate is going to the City of Lockport Waste Water Treatment Plant, but the arrangement is understood to be temporary and the city could stop accepting it any time, according to Dawn Timm, county environmental science coordinator.
In that event, the leachate will have to be hauled to the Buffalo Sewer Authority, the only other nearby treatment outfit that will accept it, and Timm told the legislature last month that the refuse district’s 5,000 gallon tanker would be “prematurely aged” by one or more 50-mile round trips per day. She asked for and was given approval to put the pumping and hauling work out to bid. The sole bidder, Tonawanda-based Environmental Service Group, offered to take the leachate for $1,100 per 5,000 gallons.
Environmental Service Group is the refuse district’s “Plan B” and will only be called if and when the City of Lockport can’t treat the leachate, Timm said.
According to Mayor Michelle Roman, there’s a question mark over the service due to the city’s new ultraviolet disinfection system. When the system is turned on, she said, a “baseline of the quality of the system” has to be determined before leachate is incorporated.
Other, more local wastewater treatment facilities are unable or unwilling to take leachate, Timm noted. Newfane discontinued its pretreatment service, Niagara Falls does not accept outside wastewater, smaller plants can’t treat leachate, and the county Sewer District declined because of metal in the wastewater.
