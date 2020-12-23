County reports 129th COVID-19 death

The Niagara County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death involving a county resident on Wednesday.
The health department described the victim as a 70-year-old county resident. No other details were made available. The death marks the 129th involving a county resident since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Also on Wednesday, the health department reported 128 new positive virus cases, bringing the total in the county to date to 7,327. As of Wednesday, there were 1,600 active COVID-19 cases countywide, including 1,556 individuals who were isolating at home and 44 who were hospitalized. A total of 205,598 people have been tested in Niagara County to date.
In the Western New York region as a whole, the positivity rate declined slightly from the seven-day average of positive test results of 6.49% on Monday to 6.39% on Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported the rate of positive test results was 5.84 percent on Tuesday, a day in which 204,361 tests were processed.
During his daily update on the state's response to the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said a total of 6,864 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 1,166 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 633 were intubated. The state reported 164 deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.
In a shot of better news, Cuomo announced that 89,000 New Yorkers have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date. Among those, 22,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose in 90 nursing home facilities as part of a federal-private partnership program.
The governor also announced that the New York State Department of Health has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials. The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses.
"I have one message for New Yorkers this holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said. "We did not have that same post-Thanksgiving spike we saw elsewhere because we were more cautioned and more intelligent about it. The question is what happens through Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year's. Do we stay as diligent? I don't believe we are destined for a shutdown and I want to do everything we can to avoid one, but as I have been saying, that will be determined by our actions and the next 10 days are going to be key for us. We have already been working with hospitals to ensure they have sufficient capacity and to date, none have reported that they are close to being overwhelmed. Now it's on the rest of us to stay smart. If we all stay united and wear masks, socially distance and wash our hands, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel."
