County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more Niagara County have succumbed to COVID-19.
The Niagara County Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of three more residents due to the virus. The victims were described as a 93-year-old male, a 94-year-old female and a 47-year-old female, all with underlying health conditions. The deaths bring the total number to date in the county since the pandemic began to 122.
The three additional COVID-19 deaths followed another death from the virus reported this week. On Tuesday, the county health department reported the death of a 61-year-old resident who had underlying health conditions.
In addition on Wednesday, the health department reported 117 new positive cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to date countywide to 6,289. The health department said there are currently 1,690 active cases in the county, including 1,660 who are isolating at home and 30 more who were hospitalized.
To date, 4,477 county residents have recovered from the virus and a total of 193,000 tests have been administered.
