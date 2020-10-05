County reports 31 new virus cases over the weekend

The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County eclipsed the 30-mark over the weekend.
With 31 new cases reported since Friday morning, county Public Health Director Dan Stapleton cautioned that the number and infection rate over the three-day period is not inconsistent with recent virus trends.
“It’s important to note that the 31 cases cover three days from Friday morning through the weekend, which is about 10 per day,” Stapleton said. “So the number and infection rate are consistent with where we have been. Most important, the majority of these new cases have been traced to a couple of specific places and the necessary folks have been quarantined.”
The latest report on positive virus cases in the county follows the recent closure of Maple Avenue Elementary School in Niagara Falls where three staff members were confirmed as having the disease, prompting the building to be shut down and rapid testing involving additional employees to be performed.
The school's closure followed confirmation of three positive cases involving three staff members, including one teacher who district officials said may have been in contact with roughly 61 people. Dozens of individuals who may have been in contact with the individuals who tested positive were placed under quarantine. District officials expect Maple Avenue school will remain closed through at least mid-October.
On Monday, the county health department reported that there are currently 85 active cases in the county, including 85 individuals who are isolating at home and one who remains hospitalized. To date, there have been 1,826 positive cases in the county. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at 101 on Monday, the same level it has been since mid-August. So far, 1,639 Niagara County residents have recovered from the virus and 100,479 people have been tested.
