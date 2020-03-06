4 county residents in voluntary quarantine

As of Friday, there were still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Niagara County, however Health Director Dan Stapleton confirmed that there are four residents who are now in voluntary quarantine.
Stapleton said the four individuals were not showing symptoms, but they voluntary agreed to enter quarantine because they visited a location with an outbreak or were in direct contact with somebody that had tested positive for the virus. Stapleton said he could not provide additional information about the locations of the individuals within the county, saying only that they are quarantined inside their residences.
"They are quarantined for 14 days to see if they get symptoms. If they don't, then we release them. They are all voluntary ... We'll be contacting them everyday to make sure they don't develop symptoms. They are also in agreement with me that they will be keeping themselves separate from others," Stapleton said.
If one of the four residents were to start showing symptoms of coronavirus, they would be transported via ambulance to what's called an "isolation room," which is a room in hospitals with negative pressure.
Stapleton said he hasn't had to force a quarantine yet for coronavirus but as health director he could seek a court order to force it if need be.
"If I need to quarantine somebody and they don't agree, I'll get a court order to. And we've done that before," he said.
The county health department is recommending any Niagara County resident who suspects they may have the virus avoid going to the hospital.
Instead, he said, residents should contact their primary physician over the phone. If the primary physician believes they have the virus, they will contact the emergency room so the health care facility can take the necessary precautions.
Stapleton said local hospitals and his office are ready if the coronavirus spreads. He said the health department and the hospitals work together all the time to ensure they have the proper equipment and protocols in place and this latest outbreak is no exception.
Pat Bradley, a spokesperson for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, said representatives from the health care facility are in regular contact with the local and state health departments.
"We are monitoring the situation, both the big picture and locally, and are in regular contact with the Niagara County Health Department and New York State Department of Health. We are adhering to the guidelines, including screening guidelines, set forth by the CDC and NYSDOH and are taking the appropriate and necessary measures to protect our patients, visitors and staff members," Bradley said in a statement.
