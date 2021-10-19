LOCKPORT — A political dispute over campaign spending reports has erupted onto the floor of the Niagara County Legislature.
Republican legislators Michael Hill (R-Royalton) and David Godfrey (R-Wilson) have introduced a resolution calling for the New York State Board of Elections to investigate the failure of the Niagara County Democratic Committee to file campaign spending reports in over a year.
That has launched a sharp response from Dems who claim Hill and Godfrey haven't made their own campaign disclosures.
"Ironically, one of the resolution’s two authors didn’t make required filings himself during this year’s primary election, while the other author’s filings account for virtually none of the spending on his own costly primary race," Niagara County Democratic Party Chair Chris Borgatti charged.
Borgatti accused the GOP lawmakers of trying to avoid Democratic demands for investigations and audits of Western Region OTB, an organization led by longtime Niagara County Republican leader Henry Wojtaszek.
"Western OTB’s corrupt practices were recently detailed in a pair of audits by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli," Borgatti said. "DiNapoli’s office made a criminal referral to Attorney General Letisha James in the matter. They’re aiding and abetting a criminal enterprise."
Borgatti also noted that Republican county lawmakers have rejected a resolution seeking to investigate OTB’s ongoing health insurance benefit controversy.
