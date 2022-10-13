Registration is now open for Niagara County’s last household hazardous waste (HHW) dropoff event of the year, slated for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works, 758 Erie Ave. The event is open to all county residents. Advance registration is required.
Household hazardous wastes include oil-based paint, latex paint, wood stains and preservatives, automotive fluids, solid and liquid pesticides and fertilizers, flammable products such as gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers, solvents and glues, household cleaners, driveway and roof sealer, pool and photo chemicals, mercury (thermometers and thermostats) and fluorescent bulbs.
Register for a drop-off appointment at www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events.
For more information about acceptable household hazardous wastes, email recycling@niagaracounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.