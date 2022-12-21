Niagara County secured a federal grant of almost $1 million to support rehabilitation of the Hartland Road Bridge over Golden Hill Creek, it was announced Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program awarded $959,000 in support of restoring the bridge to good condition per modern safety and design standards. The more than 70-year-old bridge has not had any major rehab work in more than 30 years.
According to USDOT, Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques will be used to minimize the bridge's closure time and related detours.
One basis for the grant award is that the rehabbed bridge, in Somerset, will support Niagara County's agricultural economy.
